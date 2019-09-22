The life of a local business owner spared because of quick work by first responders

“I went in on a Wednesday and technically woke up on a Friday,” Thomas said. “Friday afternoon they came in and said, ‘Mr. Thomas, you need to go to the cath lab.’ So, I figured I must be in critical condition. So they took me to the cath lab, and I got four stints and a balloon. Woke up in ICU on Saturday. They let me get a room on Sunday. I was taking a show and entertaining guests and the whole nine yards so they let me go home on Monday. The good Lord has His hand on me, to bring me back in as good as condition as I’m in. I have no repercussions of being dead for 20 minutes.”