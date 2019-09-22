The life of a local business owner spared because of quick work by first responders

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - David Thomas started out his day like he would have any day. He was unaware that this particular day would change his life.
“I’d come in early that morning, and I’d been having some heart issues. I’d come to work and it was hot, very very hot. I was putting a battery in a car because I also have a little car lot out here," Thomas said. “I got hot and come inside and sat down. The wife come in, and I told her that I needed a nitroglycerin pill. By the time she walked around the desk to get the pill, I fell out. One of the girls who works here started doing CPR, and she was doing mouth to mouth and my car lot man called 911.”
Lt. Floyd Sherrell of the D’Iberville Police Department was the officer that responded to the call.
“Got a call from our dispatch saying that we had a medical emergency at Auto Hi-Fi," Sherrell said. “Upon arrival, I went into the office and saw Mr. Dave down. There was a coworker attempting to do CPR. I took over from her. We rotated back and forth doing CPR.”
As Thomas lay there unconscious, he was unaware of the countless first responders that would continue the work to save his life.
“He kept it going until the fire department showed up. They took turns on and off, I guess. Then the ambulance crew showed up, and they ended up putting this automated machine on me. They ended up transporting me to the nearest hospital, which is Merit Health. I think they were doing that to pronounce me. When I got there, they got me started again. They got a sinus rhythm after 20 minutes. Stayed there two hours. They packaged me up and sent me to Ocean Springs,” Thomas told WLOX.
As Thomas was in the ambulance on his way to another hospital, he was unaware of the change of venue until he was awakened on Friday.
“I went in on a Wednesday and technically woke up on a Friday,” Thomas said. “Friday afternoon they came in and said, ‘Mr. Thomas, you need to go to the cath lab.’ So, I figured I must be in critical condition. So they took me to the cath lab, and I got four stints and a balloon. Woke up in ICU on Saturday. They let me get a room on Sunday. I was taking a show and entertaining guests and the whole nine yards so they let me go home on Monday. The good Lord has His hand on me, to bring me back in as good as condition as I’m in. I have no repercussions of being dead for 20 minutes.”
Sherrell was awarded by Mayor Rusty Quave and the D’Iberville City Council for performance above and beyond the call of duty.
“There’s a lot of people that worked on Mr. Dave to help save his life that day. You know, you’re here to help the community and help people and stuff like that, and it feels good," Sherrell said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.