Hancock County experiencing flooding

(Source: Lair, Mollie)
By Annie Johnson | September 22, 2019 at 6:03 AM CDT - Updated September 22 at 6:03 AM

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County’s EMA Office released a report of flooded streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The following streets had minor flooding:

  • Everest on Westside of HWY 603 had 9 Streets
  • Lagan Street on Eastside of HWY 603 had 13 Streets
  • Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 30 streets
  • Avenue B on Eastside of HWY 603 had 1 Street
  • Chapman Road on Eastside of Hwy 603 had 3 Streets.
  • Jordan River Drive had 1 Street
  • Avenue B, Westside of Hwy 603 had 5 Streets
  • Kiln-Waveland Cut-Off had 4 Streets
  • Union off River Drive had 9 Street
  • Heron Bay/Ansley Road had 12 Streets
  • Harbor Drive had 13 Streets
  • HWY 603 at Whitney had 4 Streets

Officials say the Bay-Waveland Tide Gauge was at 3.58 above normal.

