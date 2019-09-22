Hancock County experiencing flooding

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County’s EMA Office released a report of flooded streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
The following streets had minor flooding:
- Everest on Westside of HWY 603 had 9 Streets
- Lagan Street on Eastside of HWY 603 had 13 Streets
- Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 30 streets
- Avenue B on Eastside of HWY 603 had 1 Street
- Chapman Road on Eastside of Hwy 603 had 3 Streets.
- Jordan River Drive had 1 Street
- Avenue B, Westside of Hwy 603 had 5 Streets
- Kiln-Waveland Cut-Off had 4 Streets
- Union off River Drive had 9 Street
- Heron Bay/Ansley Road had 12 Streets
- Harbor Drive had 13 Streets
- HWY 603 at Whitney had 4 Streets
Officials say the Bay-Waveland Tide Gauge was at 3.58 above normal.
