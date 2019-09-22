‘Fast Cars and Fighter Jets’ gives students insight on STEM career fields

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Trying to get America back on the top of the STEM career field is what an event in Hancock County set out to do Saturday.
How do you get young people interested in maybe pursuing a career in the aviation or automotive industry?
Put them right behind the cockpit of a plane if they want to be pilots or have them look under the hood of a flashy sports car. That's a start.
“It was...there are no words for it. It was the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Navy Sea Cadet Kamryn Passman.
The Fast Cars and Fighter Jets event sponsored by the Black Hawk Flight Foundation strives to put America back at the top of the leaderboard of STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.
“America was the No. 1 leader in STEM education," said B.J. Perrett, executive director of the Blach Hawk Flight Foundation.
The country has fallen behind in the last few decades. They also see other aspects of these industries, like flight control.
“It’s pretty incredible because a lot of people don’t know that, other than being a pilot, there are so many other jobs within the aviation industry," Passman said.
“They told us about all of the radars and how the weather goes and where does the air go,” said Navy Sea Cadet Julian Campuzano.
The youngsters in the program are the children of disabled or dead military members, or current JROTC or Navy Sea cadets.
“They want to get ahead. They want the discipline,” Perrett said.
They want to prove that America hasn’t gotten lazy.
“I hope that someday I can be a pilot," Campuzano said.
“It’s a big inspiration for them to see these individuals who used to do this as a career,” said Lt. Jose Campuzano, Navy Sea Cadet coordinator.
Some day soon they will, too, be doing this as their own careers looking back to this day.
The program attendees also sat through a presentation from the National Flight Academy
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.