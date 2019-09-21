Warm and breezy for the last weekend of summer

It’s going to be pretty nice this weekend! Highs will reach the upper 80s today with a nice breeze from the east. Thanks to this easterly wind, minor coastal flooding is possible through Sunday morning. A few showers may move through today, but it won’t be a complete washout.
Rain chances will decrease tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s on Sunday with a few isolated showers.
Fall begins on Monday, but it will be very warm. Highs will be in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday. Little to no rain is expected.
In the tropics, there are several areas that we’re watching. However, none are a threat to South Mississippi or the U.S. at this time. Tropical Storm Jerry will move north toward Bermuda this week. There is a wave in the Central Atlantic that has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression this upcoming week. Another tropical wave is expected to form off of Africa over the next few days, and it has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm.
