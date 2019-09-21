Warm and breezy for the last weekend of summer

In the tropics, there are several areas that we’re watching. However, none are a threat to South Mississippi or the U.S. at this time. Tropical Storm Jerry will move north toward Bermuda this week. There is a wave in the Central Atlantic that has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression this upcoming week. Another tropical wave is expected to form off of Africa over the next few days, and it has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm.