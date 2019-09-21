Slain Mandeville Police officer identified as Captain Vincent Liberto Jr.

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) -The Mandeville Police Department has identified the police captain who was shot and killed Friday afternoon as 58-year-old Vincent “Vinny” Liberto Jr.
Captain Liberto was a highly decorated and respected law enforcement officer known across the entire country.
He graduated from Brother Martin High School in 1979, and after graduation joined the United States Marine Corps.
Captain Liberto was honorably discharged as a sergeant, after serving his country for over 10 years.
Captain Liberto joined that Mandeville Police Department in January of 1994. He climbed through the ranks and earned multiple prestigious awards during his years of service, including Officer of the Year. Captain Liberto was a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy, and was also a polygraphist.
He leaves behind a loving wife and seven children. Several of his children are active law enforcement officers and military.
