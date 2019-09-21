Residents shaken up by explosion in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen confirmed a house explosion shook things up in Gautier Friday night.
Mayor Torjusen says the explosion may have been caused by a propane tank after a fire started at 2019 South Haven Drive. The propane tank was on the property.
Currently, the residence is taped off by the fire department.
According to the Mayor, the fire started first, and the propane tank blew up after.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more details once they become available.
