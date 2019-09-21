Free health services and resources offered at Walmart Wellness Day

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - You’ve probably gone to Walmart for health-related products, but on Saturday you can visit Walmart and receive free health services and resources.
It’s Walmart Wellness Day! The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. (local times) at more than 4,600 Walmart locations with pharmacies.
Customers who attend the event will be offered free health screenings (total cholesterol, glucose level, blood pressure, BMI and vision screenings (offered at select locations), low-cost flu shots and immunizations and the opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist.
Participants will also receive health information and other resources, including information about heart health.
