JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of Mississippians working increased in August 2019 according to the latest information announced Friday by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Mississippi’s unemployment rate in August 2019 was 5.2%, a slight over the month increase of one-tenth of a percentage point from July 2019.
The August 2019 rate is five-tenths of a percentage point higher than a year ago in August 2018, when the rate was 4.7%.
The number of non-farm jobs in Mississippi decreased by 2,400 in August to 1,168,700, which is still the third-highest number of jobs ever recorded in Mississippi.
Over the year since August 2018, the number of jobs in our state increased by 15,000. These numbers are based on a survey of employers. That employer survey is recognized as the most reliable indicator of job growth.
The Labor Force, which is made up of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, expanded in August by 5,900 to 1,282,300. Over the year since August 2018, the Labor Force increased by 8,400.
The number of Mississippians working rose in August by 3,900 to 1,215,400; and, for the year since August 2018, employed individuals increased by 900.
The number of unemployed Mississippians rose by 2,000 in August to 66,900.
Over the year since August 2018, the number of unemployed Mississippians increased by 7,500.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.