‘It makes you feel like a kid again:’ Hundreds compete in annual Seabee Mud Run

Gulfport, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 750 athletes decided they weren’t afraid to take on the beaten path at the 2019 Seabee Mud Run.
“The mud was pretty hard because it was all rocky, and I lost my shoes halfway through," said runner Ryan Roth.
The runners started the five-mile course eager as can be.
“We’re gonna do this and we’re gonna kick butt, and we’re all training for a marathon too," one woman said.
People trekked through the Naval Construction Battalion Center Saturday morning, pacing themselves before they reached the biggest challenge yet.
“You get halfway through and then you’re like, 'oh my God, I’m almost done, 'and then you’re like, ‘there’s a mile more of mud,’" said Hayley Piret.
Runners tried their best to find their footing in the muddy waters. Every dip, twist and turn of the obstacle course was designed by U.S. Navy Seabees.
“Very honored to be here at the Gulfport Seabee base supporting the Seabees. My son C.E. Lee here,” said Jeremy Lee, who was dressed as the Seabee mascot.
Andrei McKinney signed up for the run to get in shape for his swim team.
“I have a big meet coming up so I needed to get in shape, and this was a great way to do it," he said.
Many of the runners described trodding through the mud as a reminder of their childhood.
“We saw people out there today, they were a little antsy about getting down and getting muddy and stuff, and as soon as they actually got into it they were rolling around like they were five years old again,” said William Whitmire, a commanding officer.
This was the 24th annual Seabee Mud Run.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.