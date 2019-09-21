Hundreds participate in Governor’s Ride benefitting Wounded Warriors

Hundreds participate in Governor’s Ride benefitting Wounded Warriors
This file photo shows more than 600 motorcyclists participating in the 5th annual Governor's Ride for Wounded Warriors. (Source: WDAM)
By Yolanda Cruz | September 21, 2019 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 3:19 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What better way to spend the last Saturday of summer than driving down the highway? That is exactly how hundreds of bikers decided to spend the day as the Sixth Annual Governor’s Ride rolled through the state.

The ride began in Richland and ended at Jones Park in Gulfport with a brief stop n Hattiesburg. Gov. Phil Bryant led the way on his motorcycle with a law enforcement escort on the route.

The ride raised over $60,000 for the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi and had more than 730 riders.

It has been my honor for the last 6 years to host the Annual Governor’s Ride to raise money for our Mississippi Wounded...

Posted by Phil Bryant on Saturday, September 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.