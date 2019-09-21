Bike and classic car show raise money for running wheelchairs

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A bike and classic car show was held Saturday to raise money to purchase running wheelchairs.
The Bunker served as the host. Ainsley’s Angels of America helps those who use wheelchairs feel a little speed and wind in their hair. Runners volunteer to push someone in a wheelchair during an organized run, but those in the wheelchair need a special chair, a lighter one. Saturday’s event was a fundraiser to raise money for those chairs.
Runners who participate said it’s something they’re very passionate about.
“So you get up in the morning, right, you put your pants on. You take it for granted that you can stand at the edge of your bed," said Beth Victoriano with Ainsley’s Angels of America. “This guy, that’s not something he can do. He has to wait.
“But you feel the wind in your hair and your heart starts to race, and the breath, all of that that comes with running. It makes me feel alive. So I can give that opportunity for G to know what that’s like, and I will do it every day.”
Ainsley’s Angels of America is hosting a run Saturday, Sept. 28 at Point Park in Pascagoula. Registration begins at 4 p.m.
