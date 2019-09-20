WAMA lets students learn to paint from a pro

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - People are being given the opportunity to learn how to paint from a professional artist.
The Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs is offering a series of six-week classes. A look around the Walter Anderson Museum of Art reveals why Anderson was considered one of the great American masters of the 20th century. While the chances of another painter like Anderson coming along are slim to none, you never know.
Over at the museum’s art cottage, students are taking classes. Painter Bruce Seabolt is teaching acrylic and oil painting. He loves sharing his years of experience.
“I can’t take it with me. I’ve studied painting and doing some kind of art since I was old enough to hold a crayon. So whatever I have that I can pass on, to help someone get to they want to be, to have fun and enjoy it, that’s why I do it,” Seabolt said.
The museum is offering a variety of six-week sessions with several artists. People can sign up for a charge of $150 and get personal attention from an accomplished artist like Seabolt. The students enjoy the opportunity to learn and create.
“I guess it’s just nice to see that I can do something with my hands that comes from my heart,” said student Winona Fix.
While Seabolt is concentrating on acrylic and oil paint, other participating artists in the WAMA education program will teach watercolor, drawing and more.
Some of the people in the class have never picked up a brush; others have some experience. Seabolt said he works with anybody, regardless of their background
“I don’t have a problem working with people who have never painted before or someone who has a degree. There’s always something they can learn,” he said.
The next session begins Sept. 30 and features watercolor classes with Sherry Carlson.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.