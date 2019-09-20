Thousands of hot meals delivered to storm ravaged Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WLOX) - It’s now been almost three weeks since Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas, and with help still needed, a Gulf Coast man is doing his part.
James Bates is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, working with Operation BBQ Relief to provide hot meals to people in the damaged areas.
The food is prepared in Florida then loaded onto the “Miss Montana," a World War II-era aircraft, and delivered to the Bahamas. According to Bates, 10,000 meals are delivered each trip.
“Whenever storms like this hit, most of us have a pretty good idea or know fully what it means to have lost everything, to have neighbors who’ve lost everything and to feel broken,” Bates said. “We just want to come be a part of giving them hope and giving them a hot meal, to me good food is love and that’s what we want to give.”
More trips are planned for about the next three weeks. Volunteers and donations are still needed, for more information on how you can help, visit their website.
