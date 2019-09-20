Senate District 50 special election to be held on same day as general election

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Nov. 5, voters in five split precincts will vote on two different ballots to not only decide the general election but also the special election in the Senate District 50 special election.
Gov. Phil Bryant signed off on the order Friday to set the date for the revote on Nov. 5. The Senate District 50 race cannot be on the general election ballot because it is a special election ordered by a judge.
Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner will meet with election commissioners this week to put a procedure in place to ensure that all voters in the five precincts will be directed to the check-in area for the Special Election for Senate District 50 to find out if they are within the district and are eligible to vote.
Voters in district 50 will go through one line for check-in for the general ballot and then have to go through a second line for the special election. There will be additional poll workers at the exit to make sure eligible District 50 voters don’t miss the opportunity to vote.
Residents are eligible to vote in the special election if they live in Senate District 50 or you did not vote in the Democratic primary on Aug. 6.
Absentee voting for the general election begins Sept. 23 but not for the special Senate District 50 race because that special ballot won’t be ready.
