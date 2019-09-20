New Bay St. Louis boutique hotel under construction

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Bay St. Louis is a popular spot on weekend nights. If you’re looking for a place to stay, though, the options are limited, but that’s about to change.
"It's no secret that we need more hotel inventory in our county," said Tish Williams, Hancock County Chamber Executive Director.
Williams is getting her wish. A 60-room boutique hotel is under construction in the heart of Old Town Bay St. Louis on the corner of North Beach Boulevard and Main Street.
“It’s going to give us the opportunity to bring more customers into our city that will fuel all of the small businesses here in Hancock County,” Williams said.
One of those small businesses is 200 North Beach. Manager Alan Ehrich is excited about not only the possibility of hotel guests staying just a few feet away from his restaurant, but he thinks the hotel will also create new opportunities.
“We can partner with guests there, and it will bring us more business,” Ehrich said.
According to the development’s website, the $11.9 million hotel will feature a restaurant with an outdoor pool and gazebo. People who call Bay St. Louis home expect the hotel to stay full.
“A lot of times people come down here and the bed and breakfasts are all booked up, and they’ll go back to New Orleans at the end of the day,” Ehrich said. “A lot of people are going to stay down here and spend money in the shops, and it will generate more business for everybody.”
The target for completion of the hotel is April 2020.
