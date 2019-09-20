Moss Point mayor granted temporary restraining order against city alderman

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A judge has granted a temporary restraining order against a Moss Point alderman at the request of the mayor.
The temporary restraining order is the result of an injunction filed by Mayor Mario King Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Chancery Court. Alderman Sherwood Bradford is the only alderman listed.
King said he was forced to file this injunction because Bradford, he said, interferes with day-to-day operations, which include directing work crews and making decisions the mayor said Bradford shouldn’t be making.
Bradford said that’s not the case. He said he’s doing his job as an elected official, and he will continue to do his job as an elected official and make sure that companies hired by the city are doing what they’re supposed to be doing and on time.
“He said I’m interfering with his day-to-day. He’s a youthful, incompetent young man," Bradford said.
However, a judge ruled that the mayor has a right to make those decisions and said that aldermEn “have no authority to become involved in the day-to-day functioning of municipal departments but are entitled to act as advisers and observe city departments, including asking questions of municipal employees and gathering information for the purpose of reporting back to the board as a whole.”
“I’m appreciative of the Chancery Court. We have an awesome team," King said.
Tensions have risen between Bradford and the mayor since Bradford proposed a new administration policy in July that included slicing the mayor’s pay. The proposal was approved by the board, but King released a veto proposal, claiming it intentionally defamed him and his character and that changes were not done in good faith.
However, the board voted in August to override the veto proposal. Not only was King’s pay cut by 15% but he is also not allowed to drive city vehicles home or more than 50 miles without permission from the board. Other restrictions placed on him included biweekly reports on the mayor’s performance and tighter control over media releases issued by King.
Just a few days after the vote, King filed an appeal in Circuit Court to throw out the new policy, telling WLOX that placing these limitations on him holds him back from doing his job. In response, the board voted in a special-called meeting to retain an attorney to represent the city.
A hearing is set for Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m.
