Moss Point man pleads guilty to capital murder of long-time educator

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath confirmed Lee Andrew Gipson pleaded guilty this week to capital murder and has been sentenced to life without parole.
Police arrested Gipson after Willie C. Williams was found stabbed to death in his home on Aug. 19, 2016. Williams’ body was discovered by friends who had been trying to reach him since Wednesday. They found his door open and his truck gone.
The deputy coroner at the time described the murder as “horrific," saying Williams was stabbed more than 50 times in the back, and his body may have been in the home for a day and a half before it was discovered.
The murder shocked the community, who remembered Williams as a friendly person and influential educator.
