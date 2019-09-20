MGCCC collegiate academy spotlighted during a visit by assistant education secretary

HARRISON CO., Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College got a special visit from Washington, D.C. on Friday.
Frank Brogan, assistant secretary of education for elementary and secondary education, stopped by the MGCCC Jefferson Davis campus to talk with students about their experience in the collegiate academy.
The collegiate academy gives high school students the chance to take classes on the MGCCC campus and earn an associate’s degree.
“We’ve been so very impressed with what we’ve seen here today, and I intend to tell people all over the country about what y’all are doing," Brogan said.
Brogan’s visit was part of the Department of Education’s back-to-school tour. Top education officials are visiting schools across the country to spotlight those with innovative programs.
Brogan said what makes MGCCC’s collegiate academy stand out is the partnership the college has with high schools along the Gulf Coast.
“That’s what people have gotten right here. Katrina was a devastating force, and we all know that, but what’s grown up here since Katrina is a better understanding and awareness that the real power comes from collaboration, people working together," he said. "These young people behind me are evidence of the great things that can happen when people embrace them, surround them and support them to acquiring what they need to be very successful when the time comes.”
The collegiate academy first launched at Gulfport High School and has since expanded to other high schools along the Coast.
“We’ve already graduated two classes, and right now, we’re 100% successful, as they’ve gone off either to the military, the workforce, or IHL," said Glen East, superintendent for Gulfport schools. “It’s been a great partnership, and again it’s a fluid piece, we’re always back and forth, trying to make sure we’re doing what’s best for kids on the Coast.”
“Providing opportunities for our students is what it’s all about as an educator. To work with progressive people, and partner again, to provide new opportunities that maybe many students would not have had without this partnership, so we’re really proud of it," said MGCCC President Mary Graham.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.