Hundreds of Comeback Coolers heading toward Texas after massive flooding

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of coolers filled with ice-cold drinks are headed to residents in Texas after they experienced massive amounts of flooding this week.
It’s happening courtesy of a program called Comeback Coolers, based in Ocean Springs. Volunteers Friday decorated about 150 coolers and packed them with drinks, oranges and wet wipes.
They’ll head out Saturday morning stopping in New Orleans and Denham Springs to pick up more coolers before continuing on to the Vidor and Beaumont areas of Texas.
Teams will ride into Texas with more than 200 Comeback Coolers.
“We load up and go,” said Heather Eason, founder of Comeback Coolers. “We have a team that is in touch with the emergency operation center, and they kind of tell us the areas that are safe for us to go, the areas that have flooded but that are now safe for a team to move into. And what we do is we take a big truck, it’s a 26-foot truck, and we call it the mother load, and so we fill it with coolers and we have pickup trucks with people in them, and we take off of the mother load into pickup trucks and we say, ‘OK, you take this road, you take this road, you take this road.’”
This is the second trip this year for Comeback Coolers. The first was to Denham Springs.
The Comeback Cooler program began back in 2016.
