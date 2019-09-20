Harbor expansion expected to start soon in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters will soon have more options to dock their vessels in Bay St. Louis.
The city is moving forward with plans to expand the harbor. According to Mayor Mike Favre, the harbor is over capacity, and city leaders are planning to add 45 new slips to the existing 210.
Favre expects a contract to be awarded by mid-October, and work could begin as early as November.
The estimated $2.2 million project also includes adding a pedestrian walkway and expanding a pier.
