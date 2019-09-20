Friday should be less wet than yesterday

For Friday, skies will be partly cloudy and a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible. After seeing near-record heat earlier this week in the mid and upper 90s, today should not be as hot with afternoon temperatures mainly in the upper 80s. This weekend’s rain chance will not be zero but it will be slim. Morning temperatures will be near-normal: mid 60s inland ranging to the lower 70s by the coast. Afternoon temperatures will also be near-normal: in the mid to upper 80s. The tropics are busy but thankfully no threats to Mississippi are expected over the next five days. Hurricane Jerry, located about 200 miles east of Anguilla, is not expected to threaten the Gulf as it turns north and approaches Bermuda by next week. There is a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea with a low chance to develop. And two disturbances in the Atlantic with a low to medium chance to develop. The next names on the list are Karen, Lorenzo, and Melissa. Hurricane season ends on November 30.