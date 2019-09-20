1 killed in explosion in Wayne County; emergency crews responding

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead following an explosion in Wayne County Friday morning, according to Sheriff Jody Ashley.
District 2 Supervisor Joe Dyess described it as a “pipeline explosion” and said it happened in the area of Fred West Road and Gatlin Road.
Ashley said the explosion involved a stationary holding tank, but he could not say what was inside the tank.
Dyess said first responders are assessing the situation and several ambulances and an air medical transport unit are on the scene.
