Biloxi administration pushing for exterior repairs to City Hall

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi City Hall has been through a lot, and it’s showing its wear.
“City Hall is a very old building and a very historic building,” said Cecilia Dobbs Walton, public affairs specialist with the city of Biloxi. “With a lot of storms we have on the Coast, a lot of our historic buildings have been destroyed and taken away from us. City Hall is one that has been able to withstand Hurricane Camille, Hurricane Katrina.”
The fix won’t be cheap, and it won’t be easy.
That’s why the administration will ask the city council on Tuesday for permission to submit an application for a Community Heritage Preservation Program grant for exterior restoration.
“It is very important to preserve this building,” Walton said. “It is somewhat of an icon in the City of Biloxi. It is where the mayor’s office is housed, the city council is housed. So, it’s a very important building to the City of Biloxi.”
The grant would pay 80% of the estimated cost of $646,000 to determine the problems and fix them.
The $129,000 obligation from the city would come from next year’s budget.
The main reason this project is so expensive is because of the marble facade. There’s not a lot like it in the world. It was brought over in 1904 to be part of this building.
The problems were well documented when the city last tried to get a grant. The 2008 architectural review showed potentially dangerous issues to the marble facade. Even then, the grant request was rejected.
Walton said the building itself is strong and safe.
“When the building was built, it was built with a layer of brick, then a layer of marble, and then on the interior is the plaster and the wood,” she said. “So, it’s a pretty thick exterior structure.”
Even if the council approves the application, it’s going to take a long time before work is ever done.
“With anything historic, there is a process,” she said. “There are things that have to be approved. There are certain materials that have to be used in any type of historic building.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.