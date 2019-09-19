Tropical Storm Karen formed early Sunday morning

10 AM Tropics Update 9/22/19
By Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan, Eric Jeansonne, and Wesley Williams | September 8, 2019 at 9:35 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 10:52 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Karen formed early Sunday morning near Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands. In addition to Karen, Tropical Storm Jerry remains hundreds of miles south of Bermuda. We are also watching a tropical wave just off of the coast Africa that will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm this week.

TROPICAL STORM KAREN

  • Karen remained a weak tropical storm near the Windward Islands on Sunday morning. It will continue to move into the Caribbean Sea.
  • Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Trinidad and Tobago along with some of the Windward Islands.
  • Karen will move northward, and it may get closer to Puerto Rico by Tuesday or Wednesday. It is expected to move father north by the end of the week into the Eastern Atlantic.
  • Strong wind shear may keep Karen relatively weak until it moves back into the Atlantic. Wind shear is forecast to become weaker north of Puerto Rico.
  • It is too early to know if Karen will impact the Continental U.S. Some models keep Karen out to sea next weekend. Other models suggest that Karen could take a westerly turn by the next weekend. The strength of a ridge of high pressure will determine its track.
Tropical Storm Karen 9/22/19
Tropical Storm Karen 9/22/19 (Source: WLOX)
Tropical Storm Karen Forecast Track 9/22/19
Tropical Storm Karen Forecast Track 9/22/19 (Source: WLOX)
Model Tracks for Tropical Storm Karen
Model Tracks for Tropical Storm Karen (Source: WLOX)

TROPICAL STORM JERRY

  • Tropical Storm Jerry remained well to the south of Bermuda on Sunday.
  • It is expected to move father north through Tuesday, and then make a northeast turn by the middle of the week. It may bring heavy rain and strong winds to Bermuda. It is expected to remain a tropical storm through the week.
  • It is not a threat to the U.S.
Tropical Storm Jerry 9/22/19
Tropical Storm Jerry 9/22/19 (Source: WLOX)
Tropical Storm Jerry Forecast Track 9/22/19
Tropical Storm Jerry Forecast Track 9/22/19 (Source: WLOX)

TROPICAL WAVE NEAR AFRICA

  • There is a strong tropical wave (Invest 90L) moving west away from the coast of Africa. It will likely become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Lorenzo by Monday.
  • Models have it moving westward into the Atlantic and then curving north into Central Atlantic by the end of the week.
  • At this time, it is not a threat to the U.S.
Tropical Outlook 9/22/19
Tropical Outlook 9/22/19 (Source: WLOX)

We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

