Trip to Wonderland kicks off Biloxi Excel By 5 program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Children and their parents took a trip down the rabbit hole in Biloxi Thursday where they found Alice, the Mad Hatter and a successful early childhood education program.
The tea party was the kick-off for the Biloxi Excel By 5 program that runs from September through May and provides a wide variety of free services to parents as they prepare their children for kindergarten.
“We have nine interactive rooms,” said program director Susan Hunt. “I have a Block Room, birth to 5, Art, Animal Kingdom, birth to 3, STEM room, 3 to 5-year-olds. We have Dramatic Play, Puzzles, Dress Up, etc. So this is an opportunity for them to bring their children for interactive play and work with other children in that particular setting.”
In addition to the Resource Center, the Biloxi program offers parenting classes and other special programs.
There is no cost to participate and no income requirements.
“Once you come to orientation, you have the opportunity to come anytime you want during the times we are open," Hunt said.
Parents are required to attend an orientation session before they can visit the Resource Center with their children. The next orientation session will be Oct. 2 at the Lopez school building on St. John Avenue.
It is not a drop-off program, Hunt said. It is all about parents and children working together to prepare them for kindergarten.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.