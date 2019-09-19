Success Women’s Conference brings together hundreds to empower one another

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of women are in South Mississippi this weekend for the fifth annual Success Women’s Conference.
It’s an event bringing together women from across the country to empower one another.
The conference kicked off Thursday at the Gulf Coast Convention Center.
This year’s theme is Step Up, It’s Your Turn. It’s a message that conference co-founder Kearn Cherry believes will change lives during this three-day event.
“Sometimes you go through life, and you’re not doing what you love. So I feel like they come here and they’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve been thinking about this idea for ten years, and you’re telling me?’ Yeah, it’s your turn. Just do it, and they get that empowerment here,” Cherry said.
Thursday morning had a focus on growth as women attended breakout sessions known as Grow Labs led by speakers like Cheryl Wood, who said this conference is a perfect opportunity for women to grow and better themselves.
“I love the energy, the camaraderie, the connections and the resources. It really is a combination. You get educated. You get access to amazing resources to either grow your business or develop personally or even professionally," Wood said.
This year’s conference features around 100 speakers, networking and other resources for women to succeed. It also featured a youth summit for the first time, sponsored by the University of Southern Mississippi.
“Just like we’re leading and growing and inspiring, we wanted to make sure that our youth is being inspired and nurtured and cultivated," said event planner Susie Davis.
Attendees said by bringing together like-minded women who want to succeed can make a big difference.
“Women, I mean, we’re really the backbone to this country. I mean, the more we grow, the more we can grow our family, then the communities can grow, and just the whole nation, the whole world," said Crystal McDuffie.
The conference continues through Saturday. Registration is still open.
