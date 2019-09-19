Scattered thunderstorms possible today, drier tomorrow

Grab the umbrella, we have a better chance for rain today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today in random locations across coastal Mississippi, mainly from midday through evening. Keep in mind that some locations could stay dry the whole day since the rain chance is not 100 percent. Anyone measuring with a rain gauge will only find around one inch of rainfall or less by the end of Thursday. Rain chances will be lower for tomorrow and we may even find a drop in humidity on Friday morning, allowing for cooler morning temps ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s on the coast. Rain chances remain slim over the weekend with seasonably warm afternoon temperatures near 90 degrees but not as hot as earlier this week when we had near-record heat. In the tropics, there continue to be no threats to Mississippi. Tropical Depression Imelda still drenching areas in east Texas and west Louisiana with flooding rainfall. Major Hurricane Humberto moving north of Bermuda and remains no threat to the Gulf. Tropical Storm Jerry moving west-northwest toward the Lesser Antilles and is still expected to become a hurricane, perhaps as early as today. Jerry will approach the Bahamas late this weekend before turning north away from the Gulf and is not considered a threat to the Gulf Coast at this time. But, we’ll watch Jerry just in case there are any changes. There are also two other tropical disturbances in the Atlantic with a low chance to develop. The next two names on the list are Karen and Lorenzo. Hurricane season ends on November 30.