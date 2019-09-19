Pilot and passenger injured in plane crash heading to Meridian

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about a plane crash on County Road 630, east of Quitman in the Pine Grove Community, around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp, he was the first on the scene and when he arrived he saw two men standing outside the plane with cuts and bruises.
Kemp said the plane is an experimental aircraft.
The pilot has been identified as Dennis Duggan and the passenger is identified as Mark Houwsewald. The pair had left Tampa, Florida, and were heading to Meridian. The victims suffered only minor injuries.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.