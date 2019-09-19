One person escapes mobile home fire in Harrison County

By Lindsay Knowles | September 19, 2019 at 11:01 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 11:04 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person was able to escape after a mobile home on Firetower Road went up in flames early Thursday morning.

A single-wide trailer near Louboy Road was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived at home at 4 a.m. Harrison County Fire Rescue, along with firefighters from Pass Christian and CRTC, all worked together to put out the flames.

Firefighters from Harrison County Fire Services, Pass Christian, and CRTC worked together to put out the flames. (Source: Pat Sullivan)

Firefighters were able to locate the owner of the mobile home, who was able to get out of the trailer safely. She was treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns. No firefighters were injured.

The trailer was completely destroyed by the flames.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said they aren’t sure yet what caused the fire, adding that it’s still under investigation.

One person was able to escape the trailer with minor injuries. (Source: Pat Sullivan)

