MDOT hosts Southeastern Regional Equipment Operators ‘Roadeo’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The skilled workforce of state departments of transportation was on display Thursday at the Southeastern Regional Equipment Operators “Roadeo.”
Much like Top Gun is the ultimate proving ground for Navy pilots, this event is the top tractor, road grater, bulldozer, backhoe and dump truck competition for those who make their living behind the wheel or in the cab.
"There is a lot of pressure. I’ve tried to keep these guys loose. They’re proud of what they do, they’re good at what they do. I know our guys are the best of the best, and we’re here to prove it today,” said Heath Patterson, MDOT state maintenance engineer. “This is where all the states across the Southeast come and test their skills with the focus on safety but also on good, honest competition.”
In May, MDOT held its state competition in this same location, so they’re hoping that might help them in this competition. In other words, they’re looking for “home pavement advantage."
“We hope it helps us out,” Patterson said. “I absolutely can’t watch. Nobody cringes more than I do. I get nervous for these guys, but they’ve got stone-cold looks on their faces. They’re ready to play.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.