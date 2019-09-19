Hotels and private lot owners profit from Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When Coast leaders started Cruisin’ the Coast almost 30 years ago, the thinking was to create an event that brings in people during the traditionally slow month of October. Cruisin’ has grown over the years, and while hotels are selling rooms, private property owners are also taking advantage of the opportunity.
When classic cars come to town, opportunity knocks. Private property owners are putting up signs to lease lots for the week. RV parks are generally sold out, and hotels across the Coast see occupancy rates that are strong for this time of year and generate hard to come by weekday business.
“The weeklong occupancy is in the high 70s for an entire week, mid-90s for the weekend. They’re impacting the beginning of the week business as opposed to those who come in just for the peak. We’ve seen a big increase in the initial Sunday through Wednesday,” said Linda Hornsby, executive director of the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association.
Lot owners have developed relationships with cruisers and car clubs from around the country. They rent out their property to cruisers who set up temporary quarters for the week.
Over at RW Development with empty lots both on the north and south side of Highway 90, Brandon Woolridge deals with the same people every year. It’s a chance to make some extra money to produce some residual business.
“We’re in the 14th year with the same group here. We have a handful of others across the street who have been five or six years. We rent to the same people and car groups every year. We don’t make a ton of money off of it, but it’s enough to pay for the maintenance and some property taxes, and they walk across the street and spend some money in the restaurants,” Woolridge said.
Many of the cruisers travel in recreational vehicles, and Coast RV parks are popular with visitors. Good luck trying to reserve a site at Cajun RV Park the week of Cruisin’ the Coast.
“We are sold out for this year. Most of our customers we book before they leave for the following year. We have the majority of repeat business,” said clerk Kim Johnson.
The 2019 edition of Cruisin’ the Coast runs Oct. 6-13.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.