Gulfport woman dies after head-on collision in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on collision on Hwy 603 in Hancock County Wednesday.
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a two-vehicle accident around 4:25 p.m.
The victim was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis southbound on Hwy 603 when a Chevrolet pickup truck, traveling north, crossed the center line and collided with the Grand Marquis head on.
The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was flown to a New Orleans hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The accident is still under investigation.
The victim has not been identified yet. Officials will release more information after the victim’s family is notified.
