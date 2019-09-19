Debating from a Distance: Gubernatorial candidates trade jabs on the campaign trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was debating at a distance for Tate Reeves and Jim Hood on Wednesday.
Reeves is now detailing a reason he believes Jim Hood is running for Governor.
“I believe he will do everything in his power to listen to his large trail lawyer contributors and take Mississippi back to where we were in 2002 and 2003, before we had tort reform,” said Reeves.
“That’s so silly," noted Hood when asked for a response. “When you don’t have any issues to talk about you try to bring up something that’s not true. There’s going to be a conservative legislature that wouldn’t even look at something like that. That happened fifteen years ago.”
Hood argues Reeves wants to buy the office and continue to sell the state out.
“Tate Reeves hadn’t accomplished a dern thing but break our state and give away our tax money," explained Hood. "So, I’m talking about issues and he’s talking about stuff that doesn’t have anything to do with this race.”
Reeves stands by what he believes will be a good return on the investment.
“I believe that, in the long term, our economy will grow if people have more money in their pockets," Reeves said. "And that’s one of the things we’re going to continue to work towards and we made tremendous progress with the largest tax cut in Mississippi history.”
Still on the topic of spending, Reeves thinks Hood’s proposals are costly.
“Quite frankly it’s typical Democrat playbook: Propose and make promises to as many people as you can and don’t worry about who’s going to pay for it,” Reeves described.
“I’ve set priorities on what we need to do on roads, education, health care, cleaning up the legislature, giving a grocery tax cut," Hood added. "I know we can’t do all those the first year. I think we can do Pre-K education. I think we pass a road bill and I think we can do health care expansion.”
The general election will be held on November 5th.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.