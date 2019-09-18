Why Ted Cruz says he’s opposed to Gulfport judge’s nomination to the 5th Circuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - President Trump’s nomination of Judge Halil Suleyman “Sul” Ozerden to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals could be in jeopardy after Texas Senator Ted Cruz announced he stands opposed.
In a statement to Politico, Cruz said he believes the seat should be filled by “someone with a strong, demonstrated record as a constitutionalist,” and that Ozerden’s judicial record doesn’t meet that standard.
“I have significant concerns that Judge Ozerden’s judicial record does not indicate that he meets that standard. For that reason, I do not believe he should be on the court of appeals, and I will oppose his nomination," Cruz said in the statement to Politico.
Ozerden’s nomination was announced in June. His confirmation hearing began in July, but a committee vote has not yet been held. In introducing Judge Ozerden to their colleagues, Mississippi’s U.S. senators delivered high praise of the Gulfport native.
“Judge Ozerden has impeccable credentials, and it is clear he is very well qualified—by ability, education, and experience—to serve as an appellate judge,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said.
The Senate unanimously confirmed Ozerden to his current position on the U.S. District Court in 2007. Since that time, he has authored more than 1,000 judicial opinions and has previously sat by designation on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
