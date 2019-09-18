Upgrades happening at Beach Park in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Upgrades are happening at Beach Park in Pascagoula. Members of Pascagoula Pride are leading a revamping of sorts.
Phase one is now underway. It includes adding obelisk towers to each end of the beach, each complete with a fence and garden. Plus, a new walking path on the south side with signage is already up.
It’s being funded by the estate of Barbara Renfroe, who left a donation to Pascagoula Pride when she passed away and asked for a portion to go toward Beach Park.
Phase one is expected to be completed by the time Cruisin' the Coast rolls around next month.
Phase two will begin after that. It includes resurfacing and new pavilion roofs, brickwork on the poles and upgrades to the bathrooms.
