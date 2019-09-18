Tropical Storm Jerry joins Imelda and Humberto

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In the tropics, there continue to be no threats to Mississippi. Tropical Storm Jerry formed on Wednesday morning, joining Major Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Depression Imelda on the map. is moving away from the U.S. and is approaching Bermuda and is no threat to the Gulf. Hurricane season ends on November 30.
- Newly formed Tropical Storm Jerry in the Atlantic, previously Tropical Depression Ten, is still expected to become a hurricane as it approaches the Bahamas early next week.
- At this time, Jerry is not considered a threat to the Gulf Coast. Most computer models turn Jerry northward when it reaches the Bahamas. But, some don’t, allowing it to get closer to the Gulf. So, we’ll be watching its developments in case there are any changes.
- Tropical Depression Imelda continues to slowly move into the Texas coast, bringing flooding rainfall on Wednesday morning.
- Rainfall totals in east Texas of five to ten inches or more are expected through the end of this week. Imelda is no threat to Mississippi.
- Major Category Three Hurricane Humberto was located about 600 miles offshore of South Carolina, moving east-northeastward, away from the U.S. mainland on Wednesday morning.
- Humberto is forecast to continue growing stronger today as it approaches Bermuda.
- Hurricane-force winds (greater than 74 mph) are expected to reach Bermuda tonight and continue into early Thursday morning. Winds are expected to reach tropical-storm strength (greater than 39 mph) later this afternoon, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. Humberto may bring periods of heavy rain to Bermuda through Thursday, with rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches expected. Large swells generated by Humberto will increase along the coast of Bermuda today. Dangerous breaking waves, especially along south-facing beaches, will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday, and could cause coastal flooding. Swells will continue to affect the northwestern Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States from east-central Florida to North Carolina during the next couple of days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Storm surge and breaking waves could raise water levels by 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate southern coast of Bermuda.
- Humberto remains no threat to the Gulf of Mexico
- A tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. Some development of this disturbance is possible over the weekend while the system approaches the Windward Islands or across the southeastern Caribbean Sea early next week.
- A tropical wave is forecast to move off of the west coast of Africa on Thursday. Development, if any, is expected to be slow to occur through early next week while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph.
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
