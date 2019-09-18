‘Slow down and move over’: Police increasing patrols on I-10 to emphasize Move Over law

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Slow down and move over. It’s the law.
That’s the message Gulfport Police are stressing to all drivers after four officers on the Gulf Coast were struck by vehicles in less than a week while working separate crashes.
Chief Leonard Papania announced Wednesday that his department is beginning a new campaign to emphasize how important it is for drivers to move over when they see emergency lights on the side of the road. Gulfport Police will do that by increasing patrols on I-10.
“Many drivers seem to think that moving over is an optional courtesy when they see law enforcement or emergency vehicles on the side of the road,” said Chief Papania. “It’s not. Slow down and move over. It’s the law.”
One of the most dangerous parts of an officer’s job is stepping out of the patrol car onto the side of the road, whether it is to assist a motorist, make a traffic stop, or to investigate a crash.
From 2007 to 2017, more than one-third of the 1,641 officers who were killed in the line of duty died in traffic-related incidents. That’s 39 percent of deaths related to roadway incidents.
In an effort to keep law enforcement and the general public safer while on the roads, Gulfport Police is upping the number of officers that patrol I-10. Chief Papania said he hopes this helps combat traffic collisions, aggressive driving, speeding, as well as enforcement of the Move Over law.
Three Gulfport officers were injured Sept. 11, 2019, after being hit by a vehicle while responding to a crash on the interstate. Just days before on Sept. 7, a D’Iberville officer was struck by a car while helping a stranded motorist on Lamey Bridge Road. All four officers are expected to recover.
Mississippi’s Move Over law states that a motorist passing an emergency vehicle on the side of the road must slow down and yield the right of way by changing lanes, keeping at least one lane between them where possible.
If a lane change is impossible because of road or traffic conditions, a motorist must slow down and be prepared to stop, if needed, to prevent collisions. Violators may be fined up to $250 for failing to comply and up to $1,000 if there is damage to the official vehicle or injury to any driver or passenger of an official vehicle.
Every state has Move Over laws that require drivers to move over or slow down when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle. To read Mississippi’s state law in detail, click HERE.
