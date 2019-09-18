Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith proposes ‘Gold Star Families Remembrance Week’

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith introduced establishing the week of Sept. 22-29, 2019 as “Gold Star Families Remembrance Week” Wednesday.
The week is aimed at honoring the families of fallen service members.
“Entire families share the grief and loss of a loved one, who has died while serving to defend us," Hyde-Smith said. "This resolution recognizes that fact and asks the American people to honor the families affected by the loss of a loved one in service to our country.”
Hyde-Smith hopes to encourage people to perform acts of service and good-will to honor the fallen veterans and their families.
The proposal states “the sacrifices of the families of the fallen members of the Armed Forces and the families of veterans of the Armed Forces should never be forgotten.”
The Senate last year approved a similar resolution recognizing the sacrifices made by families of U.S. military service members who lost their lives in service to the nation. The new resolution, S.Res.313, continues this commemoration.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.