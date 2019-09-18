Salvation Army hoping for zoning change in Pascagoula to shelter more homeless

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The next step for a new Salvation Army facility in Pascagoula lies in the hands of the city council.
The new facility, which is nearly ten years in the making, hopes to provide short-term housing for people in need of assistance. Half of the property, however, is currently zoned single-family homes, which would not allow for the type of use the Salvation Army is aiming for.
Officials with the Salvation Army are hoping that the council approves a zoning change so that they can continue their outreach work in the city.
“We’re hoping to have however many we can fit, that’s still undetermined," said Morgan Shiyou with Salvation Army. "Two to ten or 40 residents there... to teach them to cook their own food, that’s one of our biggest goals. They’ll have their own kitchen where they can prepare food for themselves. Workforce development will help them to find jobs and work with rapid re-housing to get them where they can be self-sufficient and be a great member of the community.”
The Salvation Army has a fundraiser dinner coming up on Sept. 24, 2019. The annual dinner will feature Christian comedian Dennis Swanberg, as well as good food, a silent auction and awards. All of the proceeds raised will go towards the Salvation Army’s efforts in Jackson County. For individual seating or sponsorship, call 228-762-7222.
