Residents want abandoned Live Oak Academy demolished

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents along Allemand Street in east Moss Point say an abandoned school needs to come down. Live Oak Academy was open from 1965 to 1989, and hasn’t been used since.
Dorothy Douglas’ property backs up to the abandoned school. On top of the rats and snakes, Dorothy said vandals are taking over.
“I’ve been bitten by a snake," she said. “It stinks through here. It’s dangerous through here. Sixty percent of our population are seniors. They’re home ridden, easily robbed.”
Crime is a big concern for Larry Benjamin, too. He lives across the street from the dilapidated property and was attacked back in June.
“I had the guy come from this property across onto my yard, and he come up behind me and threw me on the ground," he said. Larry suffered scaring and nerve damage from the attack. A police report was filed but no arrests were made.
Residents say crime has gotten so bad, they’re afraid to walk outside alone. So, they’re petitioning the city to do something about it.
Dorothy spoke before the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Mario King Tuesday, begging the council for help. The old school is in Alderman Sherwood Bradford’s ward. He agreed it’s a health and safety issue.
“It has become so bad,” Alderman Bradford said during the meeting.
“It’s a dump site. There’s crime.”
Building Inspector Andrew Beamon said last week the city sent a letter to the owners giving them 30 days to clean it up. This is the second time a letter has gone out.
Mayor King is taking it further and cited Mississippi code 21.19.11 Tuesday night. It’s used to determine the health, safety and welfare of a property or parcel of land. The mayor said he’ll get with the Beamon inspector to put this process in motion.
Residents near the abandoned property say they’d love to see it torn down and the land cleared, so the kids in the neighborhood have somewhere safe to play.
