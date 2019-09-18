Payton: Drew Brees won’t go on IR; team will go with 2 QBs

SEATTLE (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday (Sept. 18) he does not plan to place quarterback Drew Brees on the injured reserve list.
That means Brees could be back within eight weeks. He was originally estimated to return in six weeks. No official timetable has been set for his return.
“I know just having texts with him and visiting with our trainers and doctors, we’re optimistic,” Payton said during a phone news conference.
Brees injured a ligament in his thumb against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He is expected to have surgery on Wednesday afternoon.
Payton said they will approach, at least, the next several games with a two quarterback approach. Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill have been backups for Brees the past two seasons.
Bridgewater threw for 167 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions against the Rams in a 27-9 loss.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.