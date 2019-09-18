One last day in the 90s?

Get ready for another hot day with afternoon temperatures in the 90s and heat index in the 100s. A weak cold front will arrive from the east tomorrow, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Slightly cooler and slightly drier air may possibly arrive behind that front by Friday. Areas in coastal Mississippi closer to the Alabama line and farthest from the coast will feel the driest, like George County. Meanwhile, areas closest to the Louisiana line and closest to the coast may not feel much change in the air at all, like Hancock County. Either way, Friday into the weekend and early next week should feature slim rain chances and temperatures that are closer to normal with afternoons in the upper 80s and mornings in the lower 70s and upper 60s. In the tropics, there continue to be no threats to Mississippi. Major Hurricane Humberto is moving away from the U.S. and is approaching Bermuda and is no threat to the Gulf. Tropical Depression Imelda continues to slowly move into the Texas coast, bringing flooding rainfall and is no threat to Mississippi. Newly formed Tropical Storm Jerry in the Atlantic, previously Tropical Depression Ten, is still expected to become a hurricane as it approaches the Bahamas early next week. At this time, Jerry is not considered a threat to the Gulf Coast. But, we’ll continue to track it in case there are any changes. Hurricane season ends on November 30.