Nancy Depreo set to replace Mayor Schafer on P.O.A Collaborative Committee

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead Councilwoman Nancy Depreo is replacing Mayor Tommy Schafer on the P.O.A Collaborative Committee.
The Mayor abstained from voting, but the rest of the council voted unanimously to replace him and to appoint Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Depreo to serve in his stead.
This change comes on the heels of the POA President Bob Marthouse’s claim that the Mayor shoved him. A letter addressed to Depreo describes Mayor’s Schafer’s alleged attacks as “knocking him down causing him to fall over chairs landing on the ground back first.”
Since the alleged altercation on September 4th unrest has grown, but this move seems to be calming some residents.
“Well, the altercation is important for the entire area, and in my personal opinion, they could have not possibly chosen a better person to take over," said Diamondhead resident Leland Taylor. "Nancy has extreme experience in very difficult business situations. She is very communicative, which nobody else is, and I think they couldn’t have done a better job than choosing her.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.