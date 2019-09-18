Moss Point man says overgrown city-property is dangerous for his grandkids

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man said he fears for his grandkids’ safety because the lot next to his home is so overgrown, cars coming around the corner can’t see his front yard.
That lot is owned by the city and hasn’t been cut in months.
“See how bad this is," said Jesse Gibson. He has lived on Delius Street for more than 20 years. Gibson said the city has always maintained the lot next to his home. Recently, he’s run into an issue getting a maintenance crew out here.
“They normally keep it cut. For the last few months, I don’t know what happened," he said.
It’s been three to four months since they’ve been out, and Gibson said it’s not just the overgrowth.
“When people dump trash back here, I have to keep snakes and rats out of my yard," he added.
Gibson said cars speed around the corner, and he’s afraid one of his grandkids is going to get hit.
“They come around there pretty fast, and my grandkids are out here playing, riding their bikes,” Gibson explained.
So every two weeks for months, Gibson calls Clear Water Solutions, but he’s not getting anywhere.
“I always call them, that way they keep my name on the list," he said. “Once you call them and give them the information, they turn it over to the maintenance department, and that’s as far as it goes, as far as I know.”
Turns out, the city amended its contract with Clear Water Solutions back in October. They cut $559,000 from the deal, which in turn led to layoffs and a cut back on maintenance, including all residential roads. The city did amend its contract with Clear Water Solutions at the beginning of this year to add major roadways.
They’re hoping in the next budget to add residential roadways back in.
So, who has been cutting the property next to Jesse’s home? Clear Water Solutions said some of the crews work on their free time to get areas they deem a safety hazard back up to par.
