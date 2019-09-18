Learn how you can keep your kids safe during National Child Passenger Safety Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week.
The week is aimed at reducing the number of injuries and deaths among children in car crashes.
Walmart is joining in the safety campaign by collecting old car seats this month.
Customers can trade in the car seat their child has outgrown for a $30 Walmart gift card.
And the retail giant says safety – especially car seat safety – is a top priority for their Baby department.
When shopping for a car seat, experts say its important to choose the proper car seat based on your child’s height and weight.
Lisa Valladie is a community educator for the Madison Fire Department.
She says the proper restraint can save a child’s life.
They also recommend keeping children in the back seat until they're 13.
