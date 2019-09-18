Hot and humid today... rain still possible tomorrow.

In the tropics, we have several systems. None are a threat to South Mississippi. Imelda is now a tropical depression bringing heavy rain to Texas and West Louisiana. Hurricane Humberto is a major hurricane that will impact Bermuda over the next few days. It will weaken as it moves over the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Jerry is forecast to become a hurricane by the end of the week. It is expected to move north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola this weekend. At this time, it does not look like a threat to the U.S.