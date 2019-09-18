Hot and humid today... rain still possible tomorrow.

We’re back into the 90s today. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will see sunshine. It will remain quiet tonight with lows in the 70s.
A cold front from the east will be moving in on Thursday, This will bring a few showers and storms throughout the afternoon. Rain isn’t a guarantee for everyone, but Thursday will bring our best chance of rain this week. High temps will be near 90. Slightly cooler and drier air will move in by Friday morning. We could have a few showers linger. Highs will be in the upper 80s Friday through Sunday. Isolated showers will be possible this weekend.
In the tropics, we have several systems. None are a threat to South Mississippi. Imelda is now a tropical depression bringing heavy rain to Texas and West Louisiana. Hurricane Humberto is a major hurricane that will impact Bermuda over the next few days. It will weaken as it moves over the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Jerry is forecast to become a hurricane by the end of the week. It is expected to move north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola this weekend. At this time, it does not look like a threat to the U.S.
