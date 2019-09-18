Head Start slowly returning to Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Five hundred children will be back at Head Start soon, some as early as Friday.
Harrison County Head Start programs have been closed since Aug. 31 while the Mississippi Action for Progress (MAP) and Mississippi State University worked to organize new staffs for their centers.
Two of the centers, run by MAP, will open their doors to children Friday morning. Those are the Isaiah Fredricks Center in Gulfport and the Doll Moffett Center in Pass Christian.
The third center, run by MAP in Saucier, will open by Oct. 1.
“MAP is excited about Harrison County. We know that we have a need here, and we’re excited to serve the children here. The staff here is ready, qualified and willing,” said Arnett Lock McNair, the Regional Administrator for Mississippi Action for Progress.
MAP serves 33 counties and provides Head Start for more than 5,000 children. MSU will provide services for 64 children ages 0-3 and 488 children ages 3-4.
“We want the community and parents to feel comfortable that we’re going to provide the best possible pre-school services their children could possibly have. Our teaching staff is highly qualified,” McNair explained. “Hopefully, the community will know that, really, they’re in good hands with MAP.”
