Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office to adopt new policies following lawsuit settlement

Stephanie Martinez and her children are U.S. citizens, and Marcos Martinez was a lawful permanent resident of the United States at the time of the stop. He has since become a U.S. citizen. Marcos’ 83-year-old mother, his sister, and his family friend, who were also in the van, were detained as well, even though all of them were in the country legally. No contraband was found after multiple searches, and no one in the van was charged with any crime.