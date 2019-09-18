Election leaders call for fewer split precincts

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner would like split precincts to become a thing of the past.
That's where voters from different districts vote at the same polling place but receive different ballots.
“It’s a challenge to get that information to the poll workers to get them trained. It’s not something that, of course, they don’t do every election. It’s something that they do once every four years," Ladner said.
Problems in the five split precincts of District 50 led to a judge ordering a partial re-vote in the Senate seat race between Dixie Newman and Scott Delano.
“We received calls on election day that voters would say ‘I’m in such and such district, and I didn’t see that person on my ballot,' and it may have been they weren’t in that district or maybe they were inadvertently handed the wrong ballot," Ladner said.
In Jackson County, similar problems in split precincts raised questions in the race for the District 51 Senate seat.
According to Election Commissioner Chairman Danny Glaskox, the county has 32 precincts but 65 different ballot styles due to those split precincts.
“It would be impossible to get rid of them. There may be a chance of getting fewer of them, which would be very beneficial not only to us as election commissioners, but for the people too because it’s confusing for where they’re supposed to vote and who they vote for," Glaskox said.
House and Senate lines are redrawn by the state legislature each time the Census is done every 10 years. That means redistricting will be done soon, and election leaders are keeping their fingers crossed.
“Anybody likes anything in every walk of life to go smooth, but if we had a wish list, no splits would be top of it," said District 2 Election Commissioner Becky Payne.
Election leaders said it’s also important for voters to know what district they’re in and who represents them.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.