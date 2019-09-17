School rankings released across the state. Here’s how South Mississippi did.

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Board of Education released its unofficial school rankings Tuesday, issuing a letter grade for each public school and district in the state.
The grading system - which is ranked from A to F - is based on various factors, including state test scores, student progress, college and career readiness, graduation rate, and participation rate.
Out of nine districts in the state to earn an A-rating for the first time, five of them were from South Mississippi. They include: Bay Waveland School District, Gulfport School District, Hancock County School District, Harrison County School District, and Stone County School District.
Nearly three-quarters of schools and 70 percent of districts will be rated C or higher when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves accountability grades Thursday for the 2018-19 school year. The grades show a three-year trend of continuous school and district improvement.
The SBE set a goal in 2016 that all schools and districts be rated C or higher. Since that time, the percentage of schools meeting this goal has risen from 62.4% in 2016 to 73.5% in 2019. The percentage of districts meeting the goal has increased from 62.2% to 69.7%.
Over the same period, the number of schools and districts earning an A has more than doubled, with A-rated schools jumping from 88 to 196, and A-rated districts increasing from 14 to 31.
Among the 140 districts and five charter schools, 46 increased their letter grade from 2017-18 to 2018-19. Among the state’s 877 schools, 258 increased their letter grade from last year.
The percentage of schools and districts rated D or F dropped significantly since 2016, from 37.6% to 26.2% for schools, and 37.8% to 29.0% for districts.
Here’s a breakdown on how some South Mississippi school districts ranked. We are still gathering data on the remaining districts on the Coast and will update this story as that information is compiled.
Bay Waveland School District
The Bay Waveland School District scored an A after being a C-rated district a year ago. Bay High School is ranked #10 out of all traditional high schools in the state.
Biloxi Public School District
Biloxi Public School District received an A-rating, ranking above the state average in all areas. The district ranked second on the Coast and seventh in the state overall.
Biloxi Junior High ranked highest on the Coast, scoring in the top five of schools for math and science. Biloxi High is ranked number four on the Coast and number seven in the state, ranking highest in South Mississippi in Algebra I proficiency and third in U.S. History proficiency. Biloxi also had the highest ranked pre-K on the Coast.
The state’s goal of 70 percent proficiency by 2025 has already been achieved in history and science.
Hancock County School District
Hancock County achieved an A-rating, ranking 11th in the state and placing the district in the top eight percent in the state and third on the Coast. Five schools in Hancock County received an A-rating and one received a B-rating.
East Hancock Elementary had the highest scale store in the state for fifth grade math. Three of the four elementary schools increased their ELA proficiency by at least ten percentage points, and five schools increased their math proficiency by at least ten percentage points. The district also had a 97 percent overall pass rate.
Harrison County School District
Harrison County School District - which already had eight A-rated schools - received top grades for two more schools, bringing the total number of A-rated schools in the district to ten. For the first time ever, D'Iberville Elementary, D'Iberville Middle, and Woolmarket Elementary schools all received an A.
Harrison County had two schools rank at the top of the state's list. West Harrison High came in as one of the highest achieving schools in the state, ranking third in Mississippi, while Pineville Elementary ranked sixth in the state.
Other schools that received an A-rating from Harrison County School District include: Lizana Elementary, Lyman Elementary, North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle, Saucier Elementary, and West Wortham Elementary and Middle.
Harrison County also had five B-rated schools: D'Iberville High, Harrison Central Elementary, Harrison Central High, Orange Grove Elementary, and Three Rivers Elementary.
Jackson County School District
Jackson School District maintained it’s status as an A-rated district against this year. In all, the district had six A-rated schools, seven B-rated schools, and no schools rated at C or lower. Of the six A-rated schools, Vancleave High placed as one of the top schools, coming in rated as ninth in Mississippi.
*The above results are still unofficial until they are verified on Thursday.*
